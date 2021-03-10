LEXINGTON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Lexington County Sheriff's Office say a man has been accused of recording himself performing sex acts with a dog.
According to the sheriff's office, on Tuesday, deputies received a link to a video that allegedly shows 34-year-old Kevin Christopher Billups engaging in a sex act with his dog.
"We received the first video associated with the dog in the form of an anonymous tip Tuesday morning," Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said in a news release. "Investigators immediately got a search warrant for Billups' home and found evidence linking his home with that video. We also found an external hard drive containing hundreds of images and videos of child pornography."
Deputies said Billups was charged with eight counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Sheriff Koon said the dog involved in this case has been relocated and is in the care of an animal rescue organization.
This is still an active investigation. Anyone with information about this case or other potential incidents involving Billups should contact Crimestoppers.
