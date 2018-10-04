Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Columbia organization founded by a woman who lost her husband in the line of duty is working to help set up a crisis response center in Florence at the sheriff's office.
Kassy Alia, who lost her husband Gregory in 2015, founded the organization, Serve & Connect, to help support fallen officer's families.
Serve & Connect will be in Florence to act as support and coordinate efforts for financial and community support for the law enforcement officers and departments.
Two go fund me accounts have been set up at this time.
The first go fund me is to the family of Terrence Carraway, a 30-year-veteran who was killed in the line of duty Wednesday. The other go fund me will benefit the wounded officers still recovering.
https://www.gofundme.com/terrencecarrawaymemorial
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.