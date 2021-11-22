COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Columbia Police Department announced that they discovered an unidentified body in the Vulcan rock quarry during their search for a University of South Carolina student who went missing over the weekend.
Officers said they were searching for Michael Benjamin Keen when they made the discovery. Keen was reported missing on November 21. His father last heard from him after Keen stated he was walking home from J's Corner Restaurant & Bar.
According to officers, they are working with the Columbia Fire Department and the Richland County Coroner's Office on this case.
#Update #ColumbiaPDSC Investigators are working w/ Columbia Fire & Richland Co. Coroner's office after unidentified body was recovered earlier today. More details will be released as they become available. pic.twitter.com/XB6B8h5OGo— Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) November 22, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.