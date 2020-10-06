COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Columbia Police Department says it is investigating a deadly shooting of a Greenville man that took place in downtown Columbia Sunday morning.
According to CPD Police Chief W.H. "Skip" Holbrook, officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Senate St. at around 8:00 am on Sunday after reports of a victim laying on the ground.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found a male victim with serious injuries, EMS then pronounced the man dead on the scene.
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts identified the victim as Wesley Colin Brown of Greenville. The autopsy confirmed that Brown died from complications from his gunshot wound.
According to CPD, Brown was in Columbia for a wedding and was alone at the time he was shot. Officers have canvassed the area where the victim was found and are continuing to identify witnesses and collect evidence.
If you have any information about this incident, call CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-888-CRIME-SC or click here.
MORE NEWS: Eddie Van Halen dead at 65 after battle with cancer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.