COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP/FOXCarolina) -- A television news reporter in Columbia, South Carolina, has been injured by rocks thrown during protests outside the city's police headquarters over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
WIS-TV anchor Judi Gatson tweets that reporter Miranda Parnell was being taken to the hospital to be "checked out" after Saturday's incident.
The tweet says Parnell reported that "a person wearing a MAGA hat showed up at the rally, protesters confronted that person & then rocks were thrown."
Several hundred people participated in the demonstration, tearing down the U.S. flag and the South Caroline state flag in front of the police The State newspaper reports that some protesters swarmed a police car, breaking its windows.
Social media posts showed a police car on fire.
Police cars on fire here in Columbia, SC pic.twitter.com/f8dZLK5nEp— Brandon Alter (@brandon__alter) May 30, 2020
Sheriff Leonn Lott said deputies fired rubber bullets as they came under attack with rocks while attempting to rescue an injured person in the crowd.
A curfew was placed on the town of Columbia for 6 p.m.
The Richland County Sheriff's Office tweeted that the curfew will remain in effect until Monday.
The tweet stated:
"Major Benjamin also announced the city of Columbia is now under a curfew that started at 6 p.m., which will remain in effect through Monday. The state also remains under a state of emergency, which includes an 11 p.m. curfew."
Floyd died after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleading for air.
(3) comments
I most definitely feel the cop was in the wrong and should do time for murder. I saw nothing in the videos that called for the cop to react in that way. Now to the other part of my opinion ....you people all across the country that are extremists and obviously don't know how to protest peacefully are idiots for wreaking havoc and tearing up your own neighborhoods where you your children your mother's and grandmother's have to live. Not only do you disgrace this man who lost his life but you disgrace your families and yourselves as well. You gone tear it up burn things up and then expect the government to rebuild it. In my opinion you should have to live in the wasteland you created until you use your own money to rebuild ithe because you don't have the sense God gave a gnat to protest in the proper manner. Then everyone is gonna be crying when martial law is put in effect and you aren't allowed outside...well from what I've seen you don't need to be outside cuz you don't know how to act. And to all the people protesting properly Thank you and teach these other people the right way. When we conduct ourselves irrationally we are just proving that everything they say is true. They win. You have to be better and smarter to show them they are wrong. Time to stand together America.
Just an excuse by losers to destroy other's property! If you break the law during a 'demonstration', you suffer the consequences. Ideally the property owner is present when criminals begin destroying and he lawfully defends his life and property decisively.
200% agree....If I was a business owner and people started looting my property I would protect it at all cost by any means necessary . So would the looters and vandalizers if you followed them home took all their stuff and tore their house up and burnt their car as it sat in their driveway they would defend it the same way. They might think differently about what they are doing if it happened to them
