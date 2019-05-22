HENDERSON COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) - Nearly one month since hundreds of firefighters responded to the American Zinc plant fire in Mooresboro, FOX Carolina has learned that one department has seen issues with their gear and equipment. We've also learned this department's crew members are being monitored for health concerns because of the chemicals that burned during the fire.
The fallout is far-reaching for the department; state law mandates firefighters need to have proper, updated gear. But the gear CFD uses was damaged after the fire, leaving fire chief Tony Priester's department with a $40,000 price tag on new gear and equipment.
“The seven sets of gear that we’re having replaced is boots, pants, coats, flash hood, SCBA masks, gloves, helmet," he says. Just one set usually has an asking price of more than $2,000, and that's before factoring in other equipment.
It's not as simple as cutting a check to get the new equipment. Priester says “We have to first file it with our insurance, VFIS. And that’s all the departments that were down there. 20 plus departments.”
Priester also says it will cost CFD time; it could take more than 100 days for them to get what they need.
He showed us their current gear, and pointed out how part of the Velcro on a neck piece was frayed, while the coat was discolored.
The damage done is a testament to what CFD, and the other departments, went through that night.
"We have not been in fires with that many possible hazards: the zinc, sulfuric acid, magnesium and what it plays in your health effect.”
Priester says CFD will get their firefighters checked once per year. Blood tests are expected to be available next week.
In the meanwhile, you can help pitch in for the cost of the new gear. Check out CFD's website for how you can donate.
