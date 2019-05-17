GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- More than 30 groups ranging from veterans to active military to high school students will take part in the 16th Annual Greenville Armed Forces Day Parade and Celebration this Saturday in downtown Greenville.
The parade will travel from E Coffee and Main Street starting at 4 pm on the 18th of May 2019. The Parade should last about thirty minutes, ending at River Street. Static displays will be set up at One City Plaza starting at 2 pm until approximately 6 pm.
The event is hosted and sponsored by various Upstate veterans’ groups. The purpose of the event is to honor active, retired and deceased men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces for service to the nation.
Information about the parade is available at www.greenvillearmedforcesday.com and on their Facebook page: www.facebook.com/GreenvilleArmedForcesDay
Parade participants will include active and reserve military units from the Army, Marines, Navy, Air Force and National Guard; the Greenville County Sheriff’s office; multiple fire departments across Greenville County; Family Readiness Groups; Military History Club of the Carolinas (MHCC); The Veterans Service Corps of South Carolina; American Legion Posts; Disabled American Veterans; The Greenville Joint Veterans Council; Greenville County Schools Combined Band; Hampton Park Christian School Band; JROTC Units; the Marine Corps League-Owens/Kennemore Detachment #1105; classic car clubs; Blue and Gold Star Mothers; the American Legion Riders; and the Patriot Guard Riders.
Excellent viewing locations are available on Main Street.
Come cheer for America’s Heroes!
