Simpsonville, SC (FOX Carolina) - On October 24, 2016, police say a Simpsonville woman was killed in an abandoned home off Main Street. Found in the cellar, stabbed to death, police say 22-year-old Cati Blauvelt was the victim of a brutal attack.
Now, on March 13, Cati's story will be told on the TV show "In Pursuit with John Walsh" airing at 10:00 p.m. on Discovery ID.
Simpsonville Police say that it's Cati's husband, John Blauvelt, who is wanted for the murder.
Police say during the initial stages of the investigation, Blauvelt fled the state and has been on the run ever since. Simpsonville Police say Blauvelt was last seen in Oregon.
It is the hope of the Simpsonville Police Department and U.S. Marshals Service that this nationwide television coverage will bring about tips or information leading to the capture of John Blauvelt.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the following:
• Simpsonville Police Department Criminal Investigations Division
- o 864-967-9536
• Greenville County Crime Stoppers
- o 864-23-CRIME (864-232-7463)
• U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force
- o 1-866-4-WANTED or text keyword WANTED and tip to TIP411 (847411)
Another man, Charles Sidney Scott Jr. was also charged with murder and possession of a deadly weapon in the death of Cati Blauvelt.
Related: Two years later: Police say Cati Blauvelt's killer is still on the run
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.