WASHINGTON (FOX Carolina) – Admiral Karl Schultz, the Commandant of the US Coast Guard, tweeted Tuesday that Coast Guardsmen will not be receiving their regularly scheduled paychecks.
Schultz stated “this marks the first time in our Nation’s history that servicemembers in a U.S. Armed Force have not been paid during a lapse in appropriations.”
The tweet included a link to a letter from Schultz to the men and women of the US Coast Guard.
