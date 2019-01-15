U.S. Coast Guard

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

 Wilfredo Lee

WASHINGTON (FOX Carolina) – Admiral Karl Schultz, the Commandant of the US Coast Guard, tweeted Tuesday that Coast Guardsmen will not be receiving their regularly scheduled paychecks.

Schultz stated “this marks the first time in our Nation’s history that servicemembers in a U.S. Armed Force have not been paid during a lapse in appropriations.”

The tweet included a link to a letter from Schultz to the men and women of the US Coast Guard. 

Schultz letter to Coast Guardsmen

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.