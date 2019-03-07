GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - Two community activists say they want more transparency in Greenwood County, from the time an arrest is made to when the investigation is closed.
Bruce Wilson, with Fighting Injustice Together, says he wants the community to have a role in the "checks and balances" of law enforcement. His organization is pushing for a citizen review board, something he believes will make the community much safer.
Wilson and FIT invited the community to meet at the library to listen to their concerns regarding how criminal cases are handled. He wants the "middlemen", so to speak, to not only listen to concerns, but act upon them if something is deemed unjust.
"I want to start a conversation differently than how we did it Greenville," said Wilson, "where we marched and then we had dialogue. I want to try dialogue first, but if dialogue does not work, then we will march."
Wilson, along with Travis Greene, are aiming to get a citizen review board implemented first in the Emerald City.
Greene says there are close to 150 such boards across the southeast, and he wants to add Greenwood to that list.
"Basically," Greene explained, "a citizen's review board coordinates and holds police accountable when there's tensions between the police department and residents."
The duo say transparency is their goal, along with bridging a gap between the those who wear the badge and the people they protect.
"We have seen homicides up tick in this area," Wilson noted. "I want to get a better understanding of how investigations are done. Also, the opioid crisis has ticked up in this area."
Regardless of the issue, Greene and Wilson say seven people should oversee the board: four members elected by the community, and three elected by the city administrator. The entire board would also have a degree of legal authority.
"The citizens review board would be able to hold supeona," Green elaborated. "They would have the authority to investigate police complaints independently and also afford recommendations for disciplinary actions, like termination."
Both say the concept of the sounding board for the community to turn to is what they say will in turn foster trust.
"Having open dialogue is great, we need to," said Wilson. "But we have to get beyond this 'I don't trust you, and you look like a suspect'."
Greene says we will launch a petition with a goal of 500 signatures to get the attention of Greenwood's city leaders. However, this is just the discussion phase, and activists and city leaders will need to continue to have that dialogue.
