PENDLETON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- May 25 is National Missing Children's Awareness Day.
Traci Fant, along with Freedom Fighters of the Upstate, were at the Anderson Mall giving away packets to help parent have the tools in case they experience the tragedy of having a child go missing.
Today is the 6th birthday for little Leonna Wright, but her family hasn't seen her since 2015.
Authorities say the one-year old was last seen at Edgewood Square apartments in Pendleton South Carolina, when Leonna's mother went to a family celebration that night, leaving Leonna with her then-boyfriend Travis Jones.
Five years later and authorities say this is still an open case.
"5 years y'all, since I seen my baby, smelled my baby, touched my baby," Kiara Sullivan, the child's mother, said.
Leonna's mother and several other family members joined Traci Fant and Freedom Fighters of the Upstate at the Anderson Mall today to raise awareness not only for Leonna but for all missing children since May 25th is National Missing Children's Day.
It is also Leonna's birthday.
"Working so closely with Leonna's case and cases of other missing children's cases, we understand the necessity of keeping it out there, continuously raising awareness because you know 5 years may have passed for us, but June 6th 2015 is still here for that family," Traci Fant said.
Fant and other members of Freedom Fighters of the Upstate handed out free packets with information on what to do if your child goes missing, as well as DNA swab kits and fingerprint kits for parents to keep on record to give to the authorities in the event their child goes missing.
This will go on until 7:00 pm tonight but Fant says they will return on Friday May 29th to the same location near the Food Court in the Anderson Mall to give out more packets and continue to raise awareness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.