UNA, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Saturday, the Spartanburg community gathered to remember the life of a teenager many here never knew personally, Elijah Major.

"None of us knew Elijah, they hadn't even been here a month yet but everybody has came together because if it affects one of us it affects all of us. So we all feel like this is our son, this is our family member so it's important to let the family know that we're here for you," said Dr. Candace Brewer, with the South Carolina Chapter of Protect Our Stolen Treasures.

Major, 18, was killed on April 16 while he was walking to work in Spartanburg along Sha Ln.

He was hit by a passing car and later pronounced dead, that driver fled from the scene.

Elijah's family have barely even had the opportunity to make Spartanburg their new home, but through tragedy have found they are a part of the community.

"Spartanburg has been there through everything, all the way down to the officers even when they came to tell me they stayed with me, they stayed with me until my dad came, until my son-in-law came. And you know just for that, you know most times people will tell you something and then they will go on about their business, but the state troopers, the coroner they stayed with me and I was appreciative of that," explains Elijah's Mom Simona Major. "So just the love that has been shown from the time that it happened up until now has been, I can't even explain it."

The community coming together on Saturday with prayers, gifts like a painting of Elijah, financial donations, and a lot of support.

Simona is continuing to fight for justice for her son.

"Anything that you can add to what the situation is, if you know anything just please let the officers in Spartanburg know so justice can be done," she said.

As we reported last Saturday, Casey Schinestuhl has been arrested and charged in connection to Elijah's death.

She is facing a charge of hit-and-run leaving the scene of a death.

We have also learned Schinestuhl is facing a second charge, filing a false police report.

We are working to find out more about that second charge.