GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Saturday, hundreds gathered in Greenville to honor Carli Brewer Soukup during a memorial bike ride.
"In a two week period that has been overwhelming in so many negative ways, this is a positive," said Carli's Sister Kenna Millea.
As we have reported, the 5th Grade Teacher at Mitchell Road Elementary School was killed during a hit-and-run on June 6 while she was riding her bike.
That crash took place on Sulphur Springs Road while Carli was biking on the Swamp Rabbit Trail.
The memorial ride on Saturday started at Hampton Station before making its way to the site of the crash.
"When I think of Carli I think of the light and the warmth that she had and the kindness that she always treated people with," said Carli's Sister-in-Law Elizabeth Bond.
The ride brought out many of Carli's family, friends, students, and even people who never got the chance to meet her, such as Laura Hodges.
We asked her why she wanted to ride on Saturday.
"As a cyclist myself, I've traveled the Swamp Rabbit Trail since they opened it and so I know the exact location where Carli was when the accident happened. So it means a lot to me to get out here to support her, support the cycling community," explained Hodges.
As we have also reported, a fund named Carli's Legacy has been started.
We're told its two goals are to provide finances for counseling for Greenville County students during times of need, and provide heightened safety for everyone along the Swamp Rabbit Trail.
"To see that one life really does touch and effect others, we hear that as a cliché, but this is proof that that is true. It matters who we are in this world and in this life," said Millea.
The man accused of hitting Carli and then driving off, Mantavious McMorris, has been arrested and is facing multiple charges related to the incident, including hit-and-run causing death.
He is currently being held in the Greenville County Detention Center.
