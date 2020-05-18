ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) The Asheville Police Department is giving credit to a local community after their concern prompted an investigation, and then the arrest of a man on gun and drug charges.
Officers say Shiloh Community Liaison, Lt. Jonathan Brown, was approached by several neighbors in February 2020 regarding drug related activity along West Chapel Road.
Thanks to the information provided by the Shiloh residents, the Asheville Police Department's Drug Suppression Unit began an investigation into the reported suspicious activity - as well as the homeowner, Xavier Mijvan Sanders.
Police said that on May 8, they conducted a traffic stop on Sanders, and discovered over an ounce of cocaine and a 9mm handgun inside his vehicle. Based on the seizure of evidence, police established probable cause for a search warrant on his residence.
The following items were seized from Sanders' West Chapel Road residence:
- 7 firearms
- Mossberg .22 caliber rifle
- Stevens 12 gauge shotgun
- Kel-Tec 12 gauge shotgun
- Smith & Wesson 9 mm pistol
- Hi-Point 9 mm pistol
- Colt .38 caliber revolver
- Regent .38 caliber revolver
- 3.199 ounces of marijuana
Sanders is currently being held at the Henderson County Detention Center on a $221,000 bond.
Henderson County officials charged him with:
- 2 counts of trafficking cocaine
- Possession of a firearm by a felon
- Maintain a vehicle for a controlled substance
Asheville Police are charging the 34-year-old with:
- Possession of a firearm by a felon
- Maintain a dwelling for a controlled substance
"We would like to thank the residents of the Shiloh community for their diligence in assisting APD in this investigation and their dedication to making our community safer. In addition, we would like to thank the Henderson County Sheriff's Office for their assistance on this investigation," the Asheville Police Department said.
Asheville Police say they're committed to addressing violent crimes and crimes involving gun violence within their community.
MORE NEWS:
Police: Grandfather also found dead after grandson killed father in murder-suicide; his death has been ruled a homicide
Bi-Lo parent company says customer donations totaled $1.28 million in food for Feeding America
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.