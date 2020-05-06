GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- While South Carolina slowly reopens, coronavirus testing is ramping up in Greenville as Prisma Health holds its second community testing event today.
Healthcare workers will be at Augusta Heights Baptist, 3018 Augusta St., from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to screen people for testing.
Prisma employees hosted the first community testing event on May 2 and a spokesperson says they tested 151 people.
If you think you have COVID-19 symptoms, you can show up at the site and speak with someone. If you meet the criteria, you'll be tested regardless of your ability to pay. No appointment is needed.
Results are expected to take four days.
The next testing site is planned for May 9 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at La Unica Super Center, 6119 White Horse Rd. Unit #3.
