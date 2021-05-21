ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said two people have been charged after a community complains of drug activity on Granada Street.
According to the police department, officers have charged Malik Jerome Lewis and Niko Moya Hudgens after receiving several community complaints. During the arrest, officers seized a stolen .40 caliber gun, 19.06g of suspected Fentanyl, nine MDMA pills, $1,122, and digital scales.
Police said Lewis has been released from jail on a $175,000 secured bond. He has been charged with the following:
- Possession of a firearm by a felon
- Possession of a stolen firearm
- Conspire to traffic in opium/heroin
- Trafficking in Opium/Heroin by transport
- Possession with intent to sell/distribute schedule I
- Possession with intent to sell/distribute schedule II
- Possession with intent to sell/distribute a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school
- 2nd Degree Trespass
Police said Hudgens is currently in jail on a $100,000 secured bond. She has been charged with the following:
- Possession of a stolen firearm
- Conspire to traffic in Opium/Heroin
- Trafficking in Opium/Heroin by possession
- Possession with intent to sell/distribute schedule I
- Possession with intent to sell/distribute schedule II
- Possession with intent to sell/distribute a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school
- Carrying a concealed gun
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Maintain a vehicle for controlled substance
