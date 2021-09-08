MAULDIN, SC (FOX Carolina) - More than 50 applications for the Mauldin Police Chief job have been whittled down to three finalists, all with strong roots in the Upstate.
Tonight, the Mauldin community got a chance to hear from the finalists during a community forum.
This was the second community forum the city has held during this search that began in April.
This forum allowed the finalists to talk to the community, and their potential officers, about a number of issues ranging from mental health to the growth of the city to diversity and more.
"We all need to be represented and cared for by this police department and so that brings you to that point of wanting to be involved in this selection process, at least to be able to pass your opinion along," said Wayne Crick, who lives in Mauldin and also used to serve as Mayor.
George Miller is currently the interim police chief in Mauldin and is vying to become the permanent chief.
"Safety of the community is my biggest thing and that's what I'm going to be bring to the table. We have the best officers out here that's why we're the 10th safest city in the state of South Carolina, because of these officers out here," said Miller.
Patrick Fortenberry has been with the Greer Police Department for 25 years, and is currently the Public Information Officer and the Administration Division Commander for that department.
"I've got an open door policy, whether that's officers as well I'll definitely make myself available. When I'm doing something and I commit myself to it I invest myself fully into it. That's what I'll do for your community and this department," said Fortenberry.
Darius Hall has been with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office for 28 years.
The Air Force Veteran is currently the Lieutenant of Public Affairs for the Sheriff's Office.
"Bottom line is I care. You're going to have a hard time finding someone who's been through as many things professionally, dealing with law enforcement. Dealing with the guys and women that violate the law that don't care about whether not you or your partners go home," said Hall.
The city of Mauldin has said it hopes to have its new police chief selected by the end of Sept. 2021.
If you would like to watch the community forum in its entirety, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.