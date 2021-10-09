GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A rainy week gave way to perfect weather Saturday morning for the first ever Brittany's Benches Run Walk and Wag.

More than 450 people registered for the event, just showing the impact Brittany Lawson had on the community.

"I'm just overwhelmed at the turnout," said Brittany's Husband Scott Lawson.

Brittany Lawson was killed while she was out for a walk with her dog on the sidewalk along Augusta Street in Greenville over Memorial Day weekend.

The driver, who was later identified and charged with hit-and-run causing death and reckless homicide, ran up a curb hitting and killing Lawson and her dog before leaving the scene.

At Conestee Park, where Scott said their family has spent a lot of time, that's where friends and family gathered to remember and honor the wife, friend, and mom of two young boys.

"After we lost Brittany back in May there were a handful of us at work who got together and started talking about how she had gotten into running and we just came up with the idea of 'hey let's do a 5K in her honor'," explained Julie Dubis, who organized the event and was also Brittany's friend.

Through the mud and sweat the event was also to benefit Brittany's Benches, a fundraiser started by Lawson's family through a partnership with the Community Foundation of Greenville.

"She would always be outdoors and she would always have a bag of snacks with her, she would find a bench, sit down have snacks and then they would go on their way. So I kind of thought it would be a great way to honor her to place benches around Greenville County or the city. Just a place where people can come and be outside and kind of think about their families and life," said Scott.

It's been more than four months since Brittany was killed, but whether you're running, walking, or sitting, those who loved her are determined to keep her legacy alive.

"There was never a dull moment around Brittany. She just had this light about her and just this free spirit and she was full of energy and love," said Dubis.

The first two Brittany's Benches will be placed at the Children's Museum of the Upstate and the Greenville Downtown Airport on Oct. 29.

That also happens to be Brittany's birthday.

For those interested in donating to Brittany's Benches, click here.