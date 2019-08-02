UNION COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) -- A community is still searching for a missing woman after two months of her reported disappearance.
According to deputies, Jessica Nichole Ashmore went for a walk in May and left several personal items like her cell phone, purse and inhaler.
She did not return.
On Friday, August 2nd the family will hold a cookout and pool tournament at Shooters in Union to raise money for more flyers to be printed.
Angel, Jessica's mom says a raffle will be held next week as well.
