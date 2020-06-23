ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) The Asheville Area Arts Council is joined by several community leaders and groups in a proposal to install a Black Lives Matter mural in downtown Asheville.
Councilwoman Shenkeika Smith is also helping with the proposal.
The plan is for the mural to be located at Pack Square Park on N. Pack and S. Pack Square - the area previously planned as part of the city's Open Space initiative.
The Asheville Area Arts Council says the purpose of the installation is "to galvanize solidarity and celebrate our collective movement towards addressing systemic issues locally."
They're asking for $30,000 in donations to help make the project possible. The donations will help with supplies, documentation, maintenance, removal and most importantly - paying the artists.
Those looking to support the initiative can do so here.
