GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced on Thursday that 23 community health centers in South Carolina will receive $95,189,625 in American Rescue Plan funding to support COVID-19 vaccination efforts and other services for vulnerable populations.
The money will begin going out to the health centers in April from Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA).
The health centers receiving this money will be able to use it to support and expand COVID-19 vaccination, testing, and treatment for vulnerable populations; deliver needed preventive and primary health care services to those at higher risk for COVID-19; and expand health centers’ operational capacity during the pandemic and beyond, including modifying and improving physical infrastructure and adding mobile units.
Below is the list of Upstate clinics that will benefit and the amounts they are set to receive:
- NEW HORIZON FAMILY HEALTH SERVICES, INC., GREENVILLE - $6,979,125
- FOOTHILLS COMMUNITY HEALTH CARE, INC., CLEMSON - $1,012,000
- CAROLINA HEALTH CENTERS, INC., GREENWOOD - $5,322,500
- ROSA CLARK MEDICAL CLINIC INC., SENECA - $1,408,125
- REGENESIS HEALTH CARE, INC., SPARTANBURG - $3,638,250
“Every American should have the security of knowing they have access to quality, affordable health care, especially as we face a pandemic that has exposed the disparities facing rural, minority, and lower-income communities,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra in a news release. “The Biden Administration is committed to getting help to those who need it most, and the communities hit hardest by COVID-19 will benefit from these critical investments.”
FOX Carolina is working to contact the recipients in our area to get their reaction and learn more about specific ways they plan to use the money. These are the responses we have received so far:
Rosa Clark Medical Clinic, Seneca
Statement from Vicki Thompson, CEO:
We are very pleased that we will receive this funding to expand vaccination, testing, and treatment of Covid 19. Another allowable use of these funds is to increase our capacity for services to the vulnerable patient populations.
One of the services we want to expand on is in the area of specialty care for the uninsured. Being in a rural area that is designated as a physician shortage area, it is very difficult to obtain specialty care for people with low income and no insurance. This lack of access contributes to the health care disparities, making this population even more vulnerable. We have learned over the past year that we can access those services through telemedicine. Our first specialty care provider is a neurologist and psychiatrist who will provide services via telemedicine beginning in April.
Rosa Clark Clinic has been providing care to people with low income and no insurance since 1982. We became a Federally Qualified Health Center in 2017, allowing us to expand services and improve the quality of life for many people in Oconee County. We have always been good stewards of the funding we have received - whether it is from donations or from tax dollars. . Access to quality primary and specialty care keeps people from having to receive care in the emergency room and hopefully prevents the chronic diseases from becoming life threatening, leading to hospitalization and a more intensive level of care. By expanding access to care for those who need it, we will ultimately reduce health care costs for everyone.
