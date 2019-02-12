GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The United Way of Greenville on Tuesday presented awards to members and businesses from the community who helped the organization raise more than $18 million.
The organization raised a total of $18,236,845 in the latest campaign.
FOX Carolina anchor Diana Watson, who also served as Campaign Chair for United Way of Greenville County, was presented with the United Way’s Spirit Award.
The United Way said funds raised allow the organization to contribute to several programs in the community and offer a helping hand to many in need.
“It really does take the whole community to roll up those sleeves and to work hard and make a real difference for so many,” said. Meghan Barp, President and CEO of United way Greenville. “United Way is focused on fighting for education the income and the health for folks that just need that hand up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.