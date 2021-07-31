SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- People came together on Saturday to discuss new ideas and solutions at the CC Woodson Center in Spartanburg.
The organizer of the event, Chris Jefferson, said they aimed to discuss new ideas to combat gun violence in the community. He added that they compiled all of the strategies discussed and will send them to the proper channels
