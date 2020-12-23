CLINTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Community members in Clinton continue to mourn the loss of 4-year-old Madison Jeter, who died on Sunday in an apartment fire.
According to officials, the fire also displaced more than a dozen people.
Wednesday, an early Christmas for those who lost everything was held at First Baptist Church in Clinton.
Each family receiving donations ranging from toys to checks.
For the families that lost their homes, belongings, and a young child in the Landau Apartment fire, they have been met with an outpouring of community support over the past few days.
Wednesday night, over $30,000, as well as hundreds of toys, were given to them.
All the families from the fire were together at First Baptist Church in Clinton.
Since Sunday, more than $30,000 has been raised for the families through the Landau Fire Fund.
That money was given out tonight.
In addition, each child got plenty of presents from Santa and people in the community.
Families that lost everything in the fire say they didn't know what to expect when they were invited to the event, but a common theme afterwards was thankful.
"We lost everything and I'm just basically excited. Like at first I was thinking we won't have nothing, you know that's it. Now that I see so much and everybody helping my kids, I'm just thankful," said Shayla Jenkins, who lost her home in the fire.
"This is all just in memory of (Madison) and we want to use this tragedy to just bring hope for these families who are struggling emotionally, financially, and we're letting them know that we're here for them and we're going to do that through our hearts, our gifts, and Santa, and our train outside. Just the kids coming and getting some type of normalcy to their lives," said Nickie Templeton, who helped organize the event.
There are still ways for people to donate, either through the Landau Fire Fund at Arthur State Bank.
Donations such as furniture or toys are also needed, those can be dropped off at various locations in Clinton, including 600 West Main.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.