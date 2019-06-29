ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - A community is still grieving the loss of an 11-year-old who was shot and killed one week ago.
They are using their grief and letting that fuel their fight for justice in this case. The community is hoping this pushes someone to come forward.
They are making it clear that someone needs to be held responsible for the devastation that they have caused this family.
Ja'Naiya Scott's family and friends hit the street today yelling her name so that no one will ever forget it.
"You're man enough to pull the trigger, you are man enough to turn yourself in. You get one of two things from your actions, a consequence or a reward. For every action, there’s a reaction and this is the reaction to it."
Justice Richardson, a member of the Freedom Fighter organization, says "Please, this baby did not deserve this but she does deserve justice."
Ja'Naiya was shot and killed at her home in Anderson on West End Avenue, where two others were injured.
Marsha Lomax, Janaiya’s godmother, told us "Ja’Naiya was my baby girl. She was my girl."
Lomax is a mother of two boys and Ja'naiya will be truly missed by her family.
Richardson says, "As a father it is heartbreaking. As a human being it is heartbreaking because this baby was minding her business, she wasn’t out here in the streets. She wasn’t out here doing anything she didn’t have any business doing. She was at home. On her summer break."
Now, the tragedy leaves her family and friends with only their memories of the young girl, who was just enjoying her summer break when her life was cut short.
"We are in the community to let the community know that we want to do more than pray. We care and we hope that our presence in the community will convict someone to the point where they will say something. That is my most fervent prayer right now is that someone gets convicted by all of this attention and says 'I cannot just sit on this information we gotta do something, we gotta say something'."
They are hoping someone will come forward and say something that will give this family a little peace.
"Very, very grateful. I want to thank everyone for their support. I want to thank them for their genuine concerns. We are just thankful but peace is the main goal. Peace and justice for Ja’Naiya," says Lomax.
"After we have done this walk, the bike ride, and all of this stuff and the funeral, she still… She doesn’t just come back. Her mother has to find a way to live her life without her child for the rest of her life, and how do you tell a mother to do that? If you can’t speak for yourself, I am obligated to stand up and speak for you," says Richardson.
This family is praying for JUSTICE FOR JA’NAIYA! @foxcarolinanews pic.twitter.com/Zq7TpzpOWy— Amber Worthy (@AWorthyNews) June 30, 2019
There is still a reward for information in this case. There are a lot of people praying that you will call Anderson Police if you know anything so that this family can get closure.
