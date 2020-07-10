GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Community leaders and members attended two meetings this week to discuss plans for the development of the Poe Mill community, specifically plans for a developer to build an apartment complex at the site of the old mill.
The meetings held this week saw community organizers and members meet with the Greenville County Redevelopment Authority along with listening to a presentation from the developer. The meetings happened July 8 and 9, allowing community members to voice what they wanted to see.
Kwadjo Campbell, president of the Poe Mill Neighborhood Association, says the main concerns is keeping housing affordable for residents.
"Poe Mill is a low-income, working-class community, and so one of the fears is gentrification. We're looking at ways we can help - that this does not become a catalyst for displacement."
Campbell says the developer agreed to include a greenspace for the community as part of the plans.
We'll keep following updates on this, so stay tuned for the latest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.