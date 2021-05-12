GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - There is a light at the end of the tunnel after we learned Colonial Pipeline restarted its pipeline operations Wednesday afternoon.
While the restart begins, the company says it will still take several days for everything to return to normal.
We checked out gas stations in the Upstate, and found that there are still plenty of stations that are out of gas and plenty of people who have had a very hard time filling up.
"I didn't think this could happen cause I've never experienced it. So I just waited until I got low on gas, which is my fault and sure enough here I am finally finding like my 8th or 10th stop to find some gas," said Fred Gilmer.
Maybe those most impacted by this shortage are those who rely on fuel to do their day-to-day jobs.
We spoke with LawnStarter, which provides lawn care services to people nationwide and has multiple offices in the Upstate.
We're told that the gas shortage has impacted both their customers and professionals.
South Carolina is one of the states LawnStarter says has been the most impacted by the shortage.
"If you figure the lawnmower, a big one, is like five gallons of gas then that's a chunk there and then you also have to haul it to and from. So if they can't get there to mow that's problem number one and if they can't get enough to power the mowers then that's problem number two," explained LawnStarter Editor-In-Chief Jeff Herman.
To address the shortage, the company tells us they're offering rescheduled appointments to customers for free and also are not penalizing their workers for jobs they can't complete.
We reached out to other companies in the Upstate, some restaurants tell us the shortage has impacted their delivery drivers ability to work, rental car companies have seen more cars returned without full tanks, and tow truck companies have noticed less cars on the road the past few days.
