TRAVELERS REST, SC (FOX Carolina) - It's a good day for Clara Beever of Travelers Rest whenever she hears there's a chance of snow in the forecast.
"We are always hoping that the snow will be deep enough that we can go sledding, sometimes it isn't it's just a dusting. But we're always excited about the possibility," she said.
Saturday's forecast brought predictions of a wintry mix to much of the Upstate, with the possibility of snow and sleet.
For Beever, who grew up in Travelers Rest, she says she likes to share the experience of a South Carolina snowfall with her grandkids.
"That's the best part for me. I always like to get them to come to my house and spend the night when we know or think it's going to snow and that way we have hot chocolate and all those good things that we have, you know, when it's going to snow," she explained.
Trooper Joe Hovis with South Carolina Highway Patrol says when the weather becomes dicey and sleet and ice are possible, it's best to stay home and off the roads if you can.
"If you have to be out you need all of your attention on the roadway, and again the best thing to do if it's snowy and it's icy on the roads the best thing to do is just stay at home," said Trooper Hovis.
