ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (Fox Carolina) Monday night's Anderson District Two School Board meeting was so full, it had to be moved to an auditorium to accommodate all in attendance.
Why was the meeting so crowded?
Community members gathered - some donning homemade signs - to show support for Superintendent Richard Rosenberger after word spread the school board was planning to buy him out of his contract.
Those defending Rosebnerger said he cares about the students and teachers of the district.
Rosenberger said after the meeting that he appreciates all the support.
"You know, a lot of people would say this was kind of grueling. But, all I did was continue to look out at students, parents, teachers and... you know, they didn't have any business staying here that late, but they chose to," Roseberger said of the large crowd that waited many hours as the board deliberated.
The board voted to table the decision, and will discuss it further. A final vote will be made at a later meeting.
