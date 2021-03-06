GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Saturday, protestors with Black Lives Matter, the New Black Panthers Party, and more marched through downtown Greenville after body camera video surfaced from an incident in April 2019 involving a Greenville County Sheriff's Deputy and Stephon Hopkins.

The bodycam video shows Hopkins' head being slammed into a car door.

Hopkins says it was excessive force, while that deputy disagreed in his report.

The protestors marched from Falls Park in downtown Greenville to the Greenville County Law Enforcement Center and back.

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office and SLED are investigating, but the protestors say they are demanding the deputy be fired and charged.

Protestors took to the streets of downtown Greenville Saturday afternoon after that body camera was released in late February.

"My immediate reaction, or emotion, was I cried, I was afraid. I was trying to imagine what he was thinking as he was being tossed around, and as his head was slammed into the door by somebody who is sworn to protect and serve," said Founder of Greenville Black Lives Matter Derrick Quarles.

The footage shows a Greenville County deputy pulling Hopkins out of a car, a struggle then ensues and as Hopkins lands on the ground a car door closes on his head.

Hopkins says it was excessive force.

While in the report, the deputy involved wrote "I went to close the door and he rolled and put his head in the way of the door, not causing any injury."

Bruce Wilson of Black Lives Matter and Fighting Injustice Together helped organize the march.

"He's subdued. When I talked to Hopkins he is adamant about getting justice, he's not going to quit. And believe it or not this young man has been fighting for justice for over two years and he couldn't get anybody to listen to him," Wilson explained.

The deputy involved has been placed on administrative leave, as both the sheriff's office and SLED are conducting investigations into the incident.

But that's not enough for the protestors.

"He definitely needs to be terminated and charged," said Wilson.

"This is just like all of the other injustices. If we don't have justice there will be no peace. We will come out here every week until there is justice served," said Southeast Region New Black Panther Party Chief of Staff Amaka Imamu.

Organizers of the protest are also demanding that people be able to file complaints with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office online as opposed to only in person, as well as changing the body camera law at the state level to make that easier for people to get access to.

FOX Carolina did reach out to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office for comment on the march, but have not heard back.