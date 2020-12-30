Franklin, NC (FOX Carolina) - A community in North Carolina is mourning the passing of a beloved fire chief.
Chief Darrell Woodard, of the Savannah Volunteer Fire Department in Sylva, died on Tuesday from complications with COVID-19. His family tells us it was also his 13th anniversary with his wife.
Chief Woodard had been fire chief since 1984 and served as a firefighter for over 40 years according to his son-in-law.
We're told Woodard was diagnosed with COVID-19 a little after Thanksgiving. His family said he first dealt with symptoms at his home before his condition worsened. Chief Woodard was airlifted to Mission Hospital where he fought the virus for over two weeks before passing away.
His family says they have seen a huge outpouring of support from community members about how Woodard helped them, ranging from answering a 911 call to helping build a barn.
Franklin Fire Rescue shared this post on their Facebook page Tuesday night:
Tonight we mourn the loss of Chief Woodard of Savannah Fire dept. He was a friend and role model to many and always opened his doors to our members and assisted our department when in need. Chief Woodard may you rest in peace. Your duty has ended and may you never be forgotten.
More news: Police arrest man in Asheville following alleged assault in hotel lobby
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.