PENDLETON, SC (FOX Carolina) - More than $10,000 was raised overnight for a little boy in Pendleton. For two and a half years the community has been rallying behind Lincoln Tanner.
He's had seizures since birth and faces obstacles every day, but thanks to supporters he will soon be getting his own furry nurse.
Donations started pouring in as soon as the Tanner family posted about getting Lincoln a service dog and they quickly reached their financial goal.
He suffers from a rare form of epilepsy which hits him with seizures on a daily basis. Service dog's have a way of sensing when seizures are about to hit, so the family says this is a true blessing because it will help keep them even more alert.
"We had a really neat experience where we got to visit with the service dogs even just a couple months ago and one of the service dogs Callie, she's usually really calm and she was all over Lincoln,” said Abigail Tanner. “She was hyper and licking him. Twenty minutes later he had a seizure and that was her way of telling us it was coming."
In just 17 hours they reached their goal of $10,000. They say the dog will be worth every penny if it means giving their little fighter another reason to smile because he makes them smile every single day.
"Lincoln started kicking his legs in the hospital to the music that was playing and I thought what a gift from God that he gave me Lincoln dancing, it just looks different than I thought,” Abigail said.
The family has filled out their application but say it will likely be two years before they will receive the dog.
