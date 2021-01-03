A Laurens County family says they have to start over after losing all of their personal items and belongings in a fire on New Year's Day.
Mary Moss and Cody Heithold are both first responders in the county, Moss saying she first started smelling smoke early Friday morning before the house caught fire a few hours later.
Mary works at the Laurens County Sheriff's Office in the Animal Control division, and Cody is a police officer in the city of Clinton.
Nobody was physically hurt in the fire that destroyed their home, but the family is left to start from the bottom after losing almost everything they owned.
However, thanks to the community that rebuilding process could go faster.
Moss says she first started smelling smoke around 6 a.m. on Friday.
A few hours later the home was ablaze.
"Emotionally we are just on a complete up and down rollercoaster. It's overwhelming because we lost so many personal items. I had items that was from my mother and she passed away 7 years ago that were in the room where the fire started and they're completely gone," said Moss.
Mary says neither her nor her fiancée have any relatives in the county besides their four kids, but she says they do have a big family there.
"The family we have is our law enforcement family and they have just completely stood behind us and rallied the community to support us and to help us," explained Moss.
A GoFundMe started by a Major with the Laurens County Sheriff's Office has already raised more than $6,200 as of Sunday night.
"It's so surprising to see how quickly everybody came together to make sure that we were going to be okay, and to quickly get back onto our feet," said Moss.
Moss says she believes the fire began in her bedroom and adds that the family has no plans to rebuild where they lived, rather move on and find somewhere else to start over.
Just another example of how the community is stepping up, a firefighter in Clinton is letting the family stay in a vacant home he owns until they can get back on their feet.
Moss adds that if it wasn't for the working smoke detector in her house, she may not have noticed as quickly that there was a true emergency going on.
