PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- For years people struggling with homelessness and addiction in Pickens County had no where to go, but that's about to change.
Pastor Tracy Gantt and his wife Sunshine Gantt have spent the last year preparing to open the Pickens County Shelter of Hope.
"When you walk through that door, the first question we're going to ask you is, 'How can we help you get back on your feet?" Tracy said.
Tracy wants the Pickens County Shelter of Hope to be a refuge for everyone.: men, women, families and even addicts.
"If they need to get clean, this is a place they can come and get clean," he said.
But the 8,000 square foot space isn't ready yet.
An army of volunteers from Home Depot are helping Tracy and Sunshine. The company also donated $20,000 in supplies.
When it's done, the shelter will serve up to 60 people at a time.
"It's just amazing because it started with a small vision," Tracy said.
The idea for the shelter came from Tracy's own experience on the streets.
"My life fell apart, my wife left, I lost my jobs and I ended up being homeless," he said.
Tracy found help at a shelter in Anderson and then became a pastor. However, he soon realized his struggle wasn't unique.
"The same thing I went through is going on up here," Tracy said.
The problem is people don't realize it.
"They don't see [homeless people] because they're sleeping in abandoned buildings," Tracy said.
Sunshine said that's why there hasn't been an emergency shelter in Pickens before, but she said the need is definitely there.
"If we opened these doors today the beds would be full," she said.
The Gantts say that's what makes this show of support so touching. Now the community is rallying to solve a problem that many in Pickens weren't aware of a year ago.
"To see people come together it's just heartwarming, very heartwarming," Tracy said.
The Gantts pray this is just the start.
"[The people we serve will] be able to go back out and transition into society and hopefully help somebody else get on their feet," she said.
The Gantts are hoping to have the shelter's last inspection by the end of the year, which means doors could be open as soon as the new year.
