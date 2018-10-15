GREENWOOD CO., S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) There should be a road sign near Johns Creek Road and Deadfall Road, but its currently in evidence as Greenwood County deputies continue looking into the shooting of Joe Black.
Greenwood County resident, Joe Woodward says there were few men like his neighbor, Black.
Woodward says the Black family helped him upkeep his property. He would see the 48-year-old retired Marine Veteran every week.
"It was a hey how are you doing,” explained Woodward, “And a handshake."
Woodward said Black’s passion to take care of his family was inspiring for him.
"He was a very nice man,” said Woodward, “A hard worker and he took care of his family."
Woodward says he’s going to miss his neighbor. Greenwood County deputies say Black was killed by a stray bullet last Wednesday night on his own front porch.
17-year-old, Eason Gravley of Greenwood turned himself in over the weekend in connection with last week’s shooting.
Gravley is charged with involuntary manslaughter and possession of a handgun. He will be tried as an adult.
When Black wasn’t helping his neighbors like Woodward, he was raising money for Meals on Wheels.
Jenifer Neuhoff says she’s humbled that in lieu of flowers, the Black family is asking people to donate to the organization she helps run.
"Just a sweet man,” described Neuhoff, “Very outgoing."
Neuhoff says Joe’s passion was contagious. She says his son and wife also got involved in volunteering and fundraising. The family is responsible for raising hundreds of dollars and countless meals being served around the area.
"We have people that are hungry. We have elderly that need that touching hand every day,” said Neuhoff, “Because no one is going to see them. That was his love and that was his passion."
Joe and his family were in the middle of planning a “Feed Greenwood 5k,” that is set for Saturday, November 10th at 9 AM at Greenwood Christian School.
The proceeds will benefit Meals on Wheels.
A visitation will be October 19th 5:00 Pm – 8:00 PM at the Harley Funeral Home in Greenwood.
MORE NEWS: Over 31,000 SC students plan to pledge against gun violence
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.