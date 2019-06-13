Honea Path, SC (FOX Carolina) - Coroner Greg Shore said on Thursday that the death of a sanitation worked hit and killed in a tragic accident Thursday morning will have a huge impact on a tight-knit team.
In a community where "everybody knows everybody," Shore said the employees have worked together for many years.
It was on Thursday morning when troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to an accident in Honea Path that left one man dead.
According to troopers the accident happened around 6:13 a.m. on Pitts Street near Orr Street. Troopers say as emergency crews responded to the incident, the roadway was completely blocked.
According to the coroner's office, the incident involved one of the sanitation workers assigned to work with the garbage truck.
Shore said one of the workers was collecting cans when the truck he was working with backed up hitting the man, running him over, critically injuring him.
We're told the man was transported to Greenville Memorial Hospital with severe injuries and died shortly after arriving to the hospital.
The accident is still under investigation but Shore said, "Right now, preliminary...it looks like a freak accident."
At this time the coroner's office is withholding the victim's name until family can be notified.
The Anderson County Coroner's Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating the incident.
