ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Tips from the community lead to the investigation and arrest of four people in the Asheville community, police report.
Following an investigation into apartments along Short Michigan Avenue, the Asheville Police Department arrested three adults and one juvenile.
Travis Jordan was served six felony warrants for breaking and entering x3, larceny after breaking and entering x2, and possession of burglary tools.
Tracy Ussery was charged with maintaining a dwelling and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Zoe Eichman was served four outstanding warrants for possession of stolen motor vehicle, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while licensed revoked.
A 16-year-old was also charged with possession of a firearm by a minor. Police did not release his identity due to his age.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.