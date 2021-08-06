UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) - Aug. 7, the Union community will carry on the legacy of Michael A. Land Sr. with a back to school supply drive, and a dedication of a local baseball field in his honor.
Michael, known as Landman to many in the community, was killed in December.
The family tells FOX Carolina nobody has been arrested in connection with his death.
The Chambertown Ballfield is where family and friends of Land spent a lot of time with kids from the community.
Land would also hold a back to school supply drive in August, one that the community is now continuing in his name.
"Being able to live within that legacy for him is key to our family to keep us together. Because it's been a tragedy for us, it's been something that has taken a lot of time for us to learn how to cope with and move forward with," said Michael's Cousin Candace Gist.
Backpacks, clothing, pencils, composition books, and more have already been collected for the drive.
Right after the school supply drive, the Union County Housing Authority is changing the name of the Chambertown Ballfield to the Michael A. Land Senior Ballfield.
"This ballfield being dedicated to him I think is a testament to all the work that he did before," said Union County Democratic Party Chair Timika Wilson.
"Mike deserves his legacy to be carried on and on and on. Even for some of the young men that he helped out, even when they get up their children. They can tell them, their children, about Mike," added Carolyn Rutherford, who is helping organize the drive.
Land's family and friends still think about him, and the impact he left, often.
"I miss him, my life hasn't been the same since he's been gone. But he deserves this achievement," said Michael's Friend Terence Smith.
The back to school supply drives begins at 10 a.m. on Aug. 7 at the Chambertown Ballfield.
It is free and open to anyone who needs school supplies, and organizers say they will still be accepting donations at the event.
