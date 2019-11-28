Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - This morning the Salvation Army of Anderson asked the community to help with food donations and the community answered.
After an expected donation feel through, the Salvation Army was asking for any food that was prepared or just in need of reheating to be donated.
Our reporter on scene said food started pouring in. According to FOX Carolina's Joe Gagnon enough donations came in for the hungry and homeless in need to have a feast.
We had viewers reach out to us and tell us they were dropping off five turkeys, and a report of five hams being donated from a nursing home.
Donations can be taken to 112 Tolly Street in Anderson SC.
Volunteers to help serve are also welcomed.
