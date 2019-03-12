SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) Concerned members of the Upstate voiced their thoughts Tuesday in Spartanburg County on Duke Energy's proposal to dramatically raise rates this summer.
The public forum began at 6 p.m. at the Spartanburg County Council Chambers. With standing room only, an estimated eighty people spoke at the podium- giving their personal experiences with the already pricey bills, and how a rate hike would impact their daily routines.
Some spoke up for those who may not have the means to speak for themselves, like senior citizens or people on disability. Others asked why the increase is needed at all.
“In South Carolina we pay higher rates than anyone else in the country,” one person said.
Property owners expressed their concerns for their tenants, who may not be able to pay their rent due to high electric bills.
“Sometimes my tenants can’t afford rent because they have to pay their energy bill. There are times their bills are as much as rent. And I struggle as a property owner on whether to evict them or not when they just have high bills," one property owner said.
After nearly three and a half hours, the hearing wrapped up.
The next hearing is scheduled to take place at the Anderson County Council Chambers at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
Thursday, the third and final hearing will be held at the Greenville County Council Chambers, also at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.