COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, Governor Henry McMaster's office announced that DC BLOX plans to establish a new data center in Greenville County and a $200 million combined investment will initially bring five new positions to the community.
DC BLOX said the new facility will span 6 acres and include a 45,000-square-foot data center in the Global Business Park in Greenville.
DC BLOX said the new facility will service the company’s expanding base of enterprise customers, content and cloud providers and many others once it is done.
Governor Henry McMaster said in a news release, "It’s exciting to see another company recognize the benefits of doing business here in South Carolina. We celebrate DC BLOX’s decision to locate in Greenville County, and we look forward to seeing them grow here in the Palmetto State.”
DC BLOX said operations are expected to be online by the third quarter of 2021.
Anyone interested in working for DC BLOX can click here.
More news: NCDOT extends expiration date on more license types until 30 days after NC's state of emergency is lifted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.