Clemson, S.C. (Fox Carolina) - In honor of Military Appreciation Day, complimentary shuttle service will be offered to veterans and active duty military personnel to and from the Clemson vs. Duke game on November 17th.
This service is available to one military rider and a guest, leaving from the Patrick Square Welcome Center at Highway 123 and Issaqueena Trail in Clemson.
Shuttle reservations are required and will be honored on a first come, first served basis. Complimentary parking will also be available in the Patrick Square Town Center for those riding the shuttle.
To book your reservation and choose from various departure times, please call The Inn at (864)-643-0600.
