GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Concentrix said it is growing its Greenville team with 249 new jobs to fill.
The 249 new roles include full-time, part-time and seasonal customer service positions. The list of jobs can be found at jobs.concentrix.com.
There are currently around 500 employees who work at Concentrix’s Greenville office, located on Wade Hampton Blvd., the company said.
The culture includes food truck Fridays, every-day-is-jean-day, and monthly employee engagement and recognition events, a news release states.
