Simpsonville, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Monday, the Greenville County School District began an investigation after receiving word of a post on social media, showing a student holding a gun with a poster containing a racial slur.
According to the Simpsonville Police Department, it was on Tuesday April 30 when resource officers at Hillcrest High School were made aware of the inappropriate photo and began investigating.
According to police, the investigation into the matter did not reveal any credible threats to any students or staff at the school and all other pertinent information was transferred to the proper jurisdiction for follow-up.
We reached out to Simpsonville Police about why no criminal charges were filed against the student and they city's spokesperson responded by saying in part, "It is important to remember the standards for criminal behavior and standards for abhorrent behavior are not the same."
The city's statement read in full:
The student has not been charged. The Simpsonville Police Department determined the social media post warranted an investigation. During the investigation, the Simpsonville Police Department concluded the criteria for filing criminal charges were not met. Police must take into account context, circumstances and intent when investigating an incident like this. It is important to remember the standards for criminal behavior and standards for abhorrent behavior are not the same. While the Police Department understands why people might question the lack of criminal charges, the Police Department has to follow the law, and based on the law, no criminal behavior has occurred.
On the afternoon of Wednesday May 1, Greenville County Schools spokesperson Beth Brotherton said the student has since been suspended, and recommended from expulsion.
Simpsonville Police say they are continuing to work with the Greenville County School District to resolve any safety concerns related to the incident.
The Greenville NAACP released a statement on the photo - calling it a 'racial attack.'
President of the chapter, Reverend J.M. Flemming, said the following:
We are saddened to hear of a racial attack on blacks by a white student in Greenville County Schools. This shows the issue of racism is very real since this youth was not born during times of civil rights era then racial hatred is embedded.
As the Greenville NAACP, we are working to address the rising spread of racial and religious hatred in this country and especially in Greenville County. This racial incident brought to light on April 30th is one of many racial incidents but most are not reported in the media.
Greenville County must be open to tell the truth about racism and continue dialogues on racism and its side effects. The Greenville NAACP is very supportive of Public Education but this racial attack is at the Expulsion level of the School District’s Zero Tolerance Policy. We are waiting to see the District’s response and stand ready to be a part of any conversation.
On May 6, at 11:00 a.m., parents and community activists are planning to meet at the Simpsonville Police Department to demand that Simpsonville Police, "conduct a full and complete investigation and address the threat actually posed by the Hillcrest High School student."
The group is concerned with the police department's questioning of the student, calling it,"grossly inadequate". They go on to say that the student in question has demonstrated their ability and willingness to be a credible threat to African Americans.
Related: Greenville Co. Schools: Administrators investigating racially charged social media post allegedly posted by Hillcrest High student
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.