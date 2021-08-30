COVID school generic

ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Concrete Primary School will be dismissed at noon because of a water main break outside the school, according to officials. 

School officials said bus pick-up won't begin until 2:30 p.m.. Bus riders who can't be picked up by car will remain at school until regular dismissal at 2:30 p.m. Car riders who need to remain at school until regular dismissal time may do so.

Afternoon K-4 classes are canceled, officials said. The afternoon YMCA program is canceled as well. Students who normally eat lunch will be given a bag lunch. 

