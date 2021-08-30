ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Concrete Primary School will be dismissed at noon because of a water main break outside the school, according to officials.
School officials said bus pick-up won't begin until 2:30 p.m.. Bus riders who can't be picked up by car will remain at school until regular dismissal at 2:30 p.m. Car riders who need to remain at school until regular dismissal time may do so.
Afternoon K-4 classes are canceled, officials said. The afternoon YMCA program is canceled as well. Students who normally eat lunch will be given a bag lunch.
MORE NEWS: All lanes blocked due to crash on I-26 at exit 35, troopers say
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.