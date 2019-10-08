Catawba County, NC (FOX Carolina) - Experts say a rare mosquito-borne virus is responsible for nearly a dozen deaths across the country this year.
According to the CDC, parts of the country are seeing an uptick in cases of Eastern Equine Encephalitis, or EEE, including one confirmed case in Western North Carolina.
“EEE virus is carried by mosquitoes and can infect humans by the bite of a mosquito, usually around swampy areas, wooded areas and wet areas,” Dr. Christian Montagano said.
According to the CDC, 11 people have died from the virus this year, including 4 deaths in Michigan, 3 in Massachusetts, 3 in Connecticut and 1 in Rhode Island.
Doctors say EEE is considered the most dangerous mosquito-borne disease in the US, with about 30% percent of all cases resulting in death.
“It's a pretty rare infection but there has been one local case and that’s kind of bringing awareness to our area and we do need to be careful when we are outside,” Dr. Montagano said.
North Carolina has had one confirmed case in Catawba County, though South Carolina remains in the clear.
“I don’t think it’s something to be worried about, but cautious about,” Dr. Montagano said.
Dr. Montagano explains that the virus starts out with flu-like symptoms, but severe cases can cause brain swelling, permanent brain damage and even death.
“This virus can be limited to infection that can cause fevers, chills and body aches,” Dr. Montagano said, “In severe case, it can cause headaches, seizures, coma or death,” Dr. Montagano said.
Dr. Montagano said his best advice is to take steps ahead of time to help keep yourself and your loved ones safe.
“When you’re outside, you should wear long sleeve shirts and pants and use mosquito repellent,” Dr. Montagano said, “Just be cautious when you’re in an area susceptible to mosquitos.”
According to the CDC, there is no specific treatment for EEE. Severe illnesses are treated by supportive therapy, including IV fluids and hospitalization.
