BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Numerous cases of Legionnaires’ disease have been reported in Western North Carolina by local medical providers over the past several days. 

According to county health officials, there are now twenty confirmed cases of Legionnaires' disease, including one death. 

Buncombe County Health and Human Services says they are continuing to work with local providers to identify and investigate additional cases. Residents of the county can check the status of the outbreak here. 

