BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Numerous cases of Legionnaires’ disease have been reported in Western North Carolina by local medical providers over the past several days.

According to county health officials, there are now twenty confirmed cases of Legionnaires' disease, including one death.

Buncombe County Health and Human Services says they are continuing to work with local providers to identify and investigate additional cases. Residents of the county can check the status of the outbreak here.

For more information on Legionnaires' disease, visit this link.

RELATED

Buncombe County Health confirms Legionnaires disease outbreak is related to NC Mountain State Fair

Number of Legionnaires' disease cases rises to 13 in Henderson County