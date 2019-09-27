BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Numerous cases of Legionnaires’ disease have been reported in Western North Carolina by local medical providers over the past several days.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – The Henderson County Department of Public Health said th…
According to county health officials, there are now twenty confirmed cases of Legionnaires' disease, including one death.
Buncombe County Health and Human Services says they are continuing to work with local providers to identify and investigate additional cases. Residents of the county can check the status of the outbreak here.
For more information on Legionnaires' disease, visit this link.
RELATED
Buncombe County Health confirms Legionnaires disease outbreak is related to NC Mountain State Fair
Number of Legionnaires' disease cases rises to 13 in Henderson County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.