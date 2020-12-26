SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Less than 24 hours after the First Baptist Church in Cowpens caught on fire, congregation members gathered on Sunday morning for their usual worship in an unusual location.
Community members showing up to a local high school's fine arts center, instead of their church.
Members of the church were determined to still meet Sunday morning, even after such devastation happened yesterday.
The emotion is still raw for many members, but for an hour they were able to do what they have so many Sunday's before.
The First Baptist Church of Cowpens, meeting 4.4 miles down US 29 from where the physical church once stood.
"The building is just a building. The people, the church, First Baptist Cowpens is gathered in this place this morning," said First Baptist Church of Cowpens Interim Pastor Kermit Morris.
Saturday afternoon, the church caught fire.
Fire officials say that when they arrived the fire had grown from end to end, and at the end of the day the church was deemed a total loss.
"We got there yesterday and when I saw the fire my first thought was heartbreak and my second thought was were we meeting Sunday," said Morris.
Dozens of congregation members gathered at the Broome High School Fine Arts Center for Sunday's worship.
"As I rode in this morning there was a little sign that said District 3 community. Thank you for being our community. Thank you for taking us in and letting us be home this week," said another church member.
As first responders continue to clean up from the fire's aftermath and community members visit the site, it shows the impact the church has had.
"The community has been super, they have extended all kinds of hands to us to say how can we help what can we do," said Morris.
Morris says the church did have insurance on the building, and hopes that will cover everything.
Fire officials still say the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
"Our response time was very quick but once we got here the fire had already advanced well within the first floor and into the attic. This structure has an attic and once the fire reached the attic it spread from end to end," said Cowpens Fire Department Chief Tony Blanton.
20 Fire Departments and more than 60 firefighters responded to the fire, as community members watched what some call the heartbeat of the community succumb to the flames.
"It was heartbreaking. To know that the place that I loved, went to church and learned about Gods work was ablaze," said Linda Miller, who used to belong to the church.
Miller belonged to the church for more than 35 years, singing in the choir and teaching Sunday School.
As soon as she heard what was happening she drove up from Startex, SC, about 30 minutes away.
"It’s gone, you know or it’s going and you can’t replace that. You can build it back and I hope they do but the memories and what the original church stood for that’s going to be hard," said Miller.
Blanton hoping the community can still meet and pray together on Sunday.
"Just stay strong. You have a building out back that we were able to save, hopefully you can meet in that building tomorrow," he said.
Blanton did say one firefighter suffered a head injury while fighting the blaze.
There is no word on a cause yet as the fire remains under investigation, although officials do not believe it was intentional.
