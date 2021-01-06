WASHINGTON (AP) - Congress has convened for a special joint session to confirm the Electoral College vote won by Joe Biden.
The session opened to deal with President Donald Trump's extraordinary effort to overturn the presidential election. The typically routine proceeding, required by law, was anything but ordinary.
The president's Republican allies plan to object to several states' election results. Many say they are heeding the pleas of the president's supporters' to "fight for Trump."
Trump vowed at a rally outside the White House he would never concede the election and is pressuring Vice President Mike Pence, who is presiding over the joint session but is powerless to change the outcome in Congress. The last-gasp effort is all but certain to fail.
