(FOX Carolina) - Thursday morning, news outlets reported that Congressman Elijah Cummings had passed away at the age of 68.  

WBAL in Baltimore said his office released a statement saying, "At approximately 2:45 a.m. on Thursday Oct. 17, 2019, Congressman Elijah E. Cummings (MD-07) passed away at Johns Hopkins Hospital due to complications concerning longstanding health challenges."

Congressman Cummings had recently undergone an unspecified medical procedure and had not been present for a roll call in congress since September 11. 

Rep. Cummings served on the Committee on Oversight and Reform as the chairman, succeeding former S.C. Congressman Trey Gowdy, and on the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure. He was also a member of the Congressional Black Caucus and the Progressive Caucus. 

